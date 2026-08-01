Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.38.

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Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. This represents a 99.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Newell Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Newell Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Newell reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, well above the $0.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.24 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Newell Brands Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

Newell reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, well above the $0.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.24 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability benefited from multiple factors: Sales growth, margin expansion and recoveries related to tariffs supported the earnings outperformance. Management said both net sales and core sales returned to year-over-year growth, aided by product innovation and increased advertising and promotional support. Newell Brands Q2 earnings beat on sales growth and tariff recoveries

Sales growth, margin expansion and recoveries related to tariffs supported the earnings outperformance. Management said both net sales and core sales returned to year-over-year growth, aided by product innovation and increased advertising and promotional support. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Newell increased its 2026 normalized EPS forecast to $0.73-$0.77 from $0.56-$0.60 previously, above the roughly $0.57 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance remained near $7.3 billion. Newell Brands lifts full-year profit view

Newell increased its 2026 normalized EPS forecast to $0.73-$0.77 from $0.56-$0.60 previously, above the roughly $0.57 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance remained near $7.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: Newell retains a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting investors may want additional evidence that the improved results can be sustained.

Newell retains a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting investors may want additional evidence that the improved results can be sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity indicates elevated investor interest and potential volatility following the earnings release, but does not establish a clear directional signal.

indicates elevated investor interest and potential volatility following the earnings release, but does not establish a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Q3 guidance was mixed: The company forecast adjusted EPS of $0.18-$0.20, with the midpoint roughly in line with consensus but the range extending below estimates. Revenue guidance of $1.8-$1.9 billion also suggests limited near-term growth momentum.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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