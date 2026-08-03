NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.520-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho raised their target price on NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $63.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NJR

NewJersey Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NJR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 746,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. NewJersey Resources has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.67%.NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In other news, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 8,000 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,087.80. This trade represents a 26.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,159.90. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $682,261 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,934,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $181,446,000 after purchasing an additional 367,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,344 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 208,388 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 951,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,816,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 813,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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