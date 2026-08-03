NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.67%. NewJersey Resources updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.520-3.620 EPS.

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NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 745,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,891. NewJersey Resources has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,159.90. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $167,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,965,679.68. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $682,261 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,941 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 300,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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