Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.6250.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Research upgraded Newmark Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMRK

Key Headlines Impacting Newmark Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmark Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue significantly exceeded expectations. Newmark reported second-quarter revenue of $888.4 million, ahead of the $865.2 million consensus estimate, with revenue up 17% year over year. EPS of $0.39 matched the company’s cited consensus estimate and improved from $0.31 a year earlier. Newmark Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Newmark reported second-quarter revenue of $888.4 million, ahead of the $865.2 million consensus estimate, with revenue up 17% year over year. EPS of $0.39 matched the company’s cited consensus estimate and improved from $0.31 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth and capital-allocation prospects support the bull case. Recent coverage highlights the company’s 601W expansion, a new contract and share buybacks as potential catalysts that could strengthen earnings and shareholder returns. The quarterly dividend was also maintained at $0.06 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The Bull Case For Newmark Group Is Newmark Group Undervalued

Recent coverage highlights the company’s 601W expansion, a new contract and share buybacks as potential catalysts that could strengthen earnings and shareholder returns. The quarterly dividend was also maintained at $0.06 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance is near analyst expectations. Newmark forecast 2026 EPS of $1.87–$1.98, compared with a $1.93 consensus estimate, and revenue of $3.8–$3.9 billion versus a $3.8 billion consensus. The midpoint of the EPS range is modestly below expectations, but the revenue outlook suggests continued expansion. Newmark Earnings Report

Newmark forecast 2026 EPS of $1.87–$1.98, compared with a $1.93 consensus estimate, and revenue of $3.8–$3.9 billion versus a $3.8 billion consensus. The midpoint of the EPS range is modestly below expectations, but the revenue outlook suggests continued expansion. Negative Sentiment: Consensus comparisons are mixed. Zacks reported EPS of $0.39 versus its $0.40 estimate, portraying the quarter as a slight earnings miss despite the revenue beat. This may limit the immediate upside reaction and keep investors focused on execution against the lower end of guidance. Newmark Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,917 shares of the company's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 127,365 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $888.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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