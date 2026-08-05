Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Newmark Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $19.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.68. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $888.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,176 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company's stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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