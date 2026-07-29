Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion.

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Newmark Group Stock Up 1.9%

NMRK stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Newmark Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmark Group

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,186,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,649,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,354 shares of the company's stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 327,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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