NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $876.33 and last traded at $862.8310, with a volume of 162423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $787.62.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEU

NewMarket Trading Up 9.5%

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $782.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 15.25%.The firm had revenue of $747.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 75 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

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