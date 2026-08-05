NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $889.91 and last traded at $886.8350, with a volume of 152357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $854.33.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewMarket from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewMarket presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $792.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $747.09 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 75 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company's stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Further Reading

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