Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $111.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.50 to $111.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.35.

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Newmont Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. 909,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,153. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,877,895.80. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,556 shares of company stock worth $2,781,006. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Raymond James kept an Outperform rating and UBS kept a Buy rating on Newmont, even though both trimmed price targets. The lowered targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Raymond James kept an rating and UBS kept a rating on Newmont, even though both trimmed price targets. The lowered targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont’s liquidity, cash flow generation, and debt reduction were highlighted as supportive of growth projects and shareholder returns, which may help investor confidence over time. Article Title

Newmont’s liquidity, cash flow generation, and debt reduction were highlighted as supportive of growth projects and shareholder returns, which may help investor confidence over time. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for upside in NEM , which can be a bullish sentiment signal. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for upside in , which can be a bullish sentiment signal. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Newmont as a closely watched stock and discussed its relationship to gold-sector momentum, but these items were mostly broad commentary rather than company-specific catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Several articles framed Newmont as a closely watched stock and discussed its relationship to gold-sector momentum, but these items were mostly broad commentary rather than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Newmont traded lower as the broader market rose, reflecting near-term weakness and suggesting investors are rotating away from the name despite supportive long-term fundamentals. Article Title

Newmont traded lower as the broader market rose, reflecting near-term weakness and suggesting investors are rotating away from the name despite supportive long-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James and UBS both cut their price targets on Newmont, which can weigh on sentiment even though both firms remain bullish on the stock. Article Title Article Title

Raymond James and UBS both on Newmont, which can weigh on sentiment even though both firms remain bullish on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted that gold’s 2026 rally has cooled, which is relevant because Newmont’s earnings and valuation are highly tied to gold prices and mining-sector sentiment. Article Title

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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