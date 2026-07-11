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NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
NewtekOne logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • NewtekOne shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $14.82 and last changing hands at $14.78. The stock’s 200-day average was $12.95, suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00. Recent actions included a price target increase from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and rating changes from Weiss Ratings and Raymond James.
  • The company reported solid quarterly results and a dividend, matching EPS estimates at $0.43 while revenue topped forecasts at $88.18 million. NewtekOne also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, equal to a 5.1% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than NewtekOne.

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.82. NewtekOne shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 143,942 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of NewtekOne to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 19.00%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,181,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,783,178.80. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,567 shares of company stock worth $288,496. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,459,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,540 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,239 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth $4,430,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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