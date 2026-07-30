NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $14.5740 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 117.74%.The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NREF stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 148.83 and a current ratio of 148.83. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance's payout ratio is 76.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

Further Reading

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