NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $11.8850 million for the quarter. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.360 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $31.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 122.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 173.22, a current ratio of 173.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance's payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NREF. Zacks Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NREF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,439,635 shares of the company's stock worth $132,910,000 after purchasing an additional 852,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,477 shares of the company's stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,732 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company's stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

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