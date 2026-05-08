NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NREF. Zacks Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.50.

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NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 173.22 and a quick ratio of 173.22.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.19 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 117.74%.NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company's stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

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