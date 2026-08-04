NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading Down 5.8% - Here's Why

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.4160. 190,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 221,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $627.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

Further Reading

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