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NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
NexPoint Residential Trust logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • NexPoint Residential Trust raised or reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance at $2.45, above analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.16. The company did not provide revenue guidance.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, payable September 30, representing an annualized payout of $2.12 and an approximately 8.2% dividend yield.
  • NXRT shares opened down 0.5% at $25.97, while analyst sentiment remained mixed with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $22.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NXRT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -166.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXRT

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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