NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6232 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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