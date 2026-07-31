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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NextEra Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on August 28, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.8%.
  • The company has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years, with a 62.4% payout ratio indicating coverage by earnings; analysts expect a future payout ratio of about 57%.
  • NextEra’s latest quarterly earnings were $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.11, while revenue rose 12.4% year over year to $7.53 billion, below analyst expectations of $8.11 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6232 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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Dividend History for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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