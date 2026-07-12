NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.9048.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $87.89. 11,222,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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