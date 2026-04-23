NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXXT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextNRG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextNRG in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextNRG has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextNRG

NextNRG Price Performance

Shares of NXXT stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. NextNRG has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.59.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NextNRG will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNRG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextNRG during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NextNRG during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNRG during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NextNRG by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextNRG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company's stock.

NextNRG News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextNRG this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextNRG expanded its mobile fuel delivery footprint by launching EzFill services in Gainesville, Florida — adding what the company calls one of the nation’s largest last‑mile delivery stations to its network. This could boost local revenue and increase utilization of EzFill assets as NextNRG scales its last‑mile offering. NextNRG Launches Mobile Fuel Delivery in Gainesville, Florida Through EzFill Division

NextNRG expanded its mobile fuel delivery footprint by launching EzFill services in Gainesville, Florida — adding what the company calls one of the nation’s largest last‑mile delivery stations to its network. This could boost local revenue and increase utilization of EzFill assets as NextNRG scales its last‑mile offering. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially cut multi‑year EPS forecasts for NextNRG (notes dated April 17). FY2026 EPS was reduced to ($0.32) from ($0.18), FY2027 to ($0.30) from ($0.15), FY2028 to ($0.29) from ($0.14), and FY2029 to ($0.23). The cuts imply a longer path to profitability and may pressure sentiment and the valuation multiple. MarketBeat: NXXT coverage

HC Wainwright materially cut multi‑year EPS forecasts for NextNRG (notes dated April 17). FY2026 EPS was reduced to ($0.32) from ($0.18), FY2027 to ($0.30) from ($0.15), FY2028 to ($0.29) from ($0.14), and FY2029 to ($0.23). The cuts imply a longer path to profitability and may pressure sentiment and the valuation multiple. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also set quarterly EPS expectations (Q1–Q4 2026 at ($0.08) each) and FY2030 at ($0.10), signaling expectations for continued quarterly losses rather than a near‑term inflection. Repeated downward revisions increase the risk that future guidance or results disappoint expectations. MarketBeat: NXXT coverage

About NextNRG

NextNRG Corp NASDAQ: NXXT is a technology-driven energy company specializing in the design, development and deployment of turnkey microgrid solutions and distributed energy systems. The company's offerings include advanced energy storage systems, solar generation integration, and digital control platforms that allow commercial, industrial and utility customers to optimize energy reliability and reduce dependence on traditional grid infrastructure.

NextNRG's services span the full project lifecycle, encompassing initial feasibility studies, engineering and procurement, construction management, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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