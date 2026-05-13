Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nextpower from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Nextpower from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nextpower from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.15.

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Nextpower Price Performance

NXT stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. Nextpower has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $134.32.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nextpower will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nextpower by 30.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nextpower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Conference Call and Earnings Release

Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Acquisition Announcement

Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts.

Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings articles focused on analyst expectations, sentiment, and leadership/governance changes, but the main stock-moving catalyst today was the earnings beat and acquisition news. Earnings Call Transcript

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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