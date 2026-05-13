Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $136.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.29.

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Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. Nextpower has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $134.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Nextpower will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Conference Call and Earnings Release

Nextpower beat expectations with Q4 EPS of $1.05 versus $0.89 expected, and revenue of $880.5 million versus $826.3 million expected, reinforcing that demand and profitability remained strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company reported solid margins and net income, with GAAP net income of $151 million and a 33.8% gross margin, suggesting efficient execution even as revenue was slightly below the prior quarter. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Acquisition Announcement

Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Zigor Corporation’s power conversion business and Apex Power, which should expand Nextpower’s product portfolio and support entry into battery energy storage and related markets. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts.

Management’s FY2027 guidance was mixed relative to expectations: EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 came in slightly below the consensus view, while revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion was broadly in line with forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings articles focused on analyst expectations, sentiment, and leadership/governance changes, but the main stock-moving catalyst today was the earnings beat and acquisition news. Earnings Call Transcript

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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