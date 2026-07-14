Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.6111.

NEXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Nexxen International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.85%. Analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexxen International news, CFO Sagi Niri sold 3,655 shares of Nexxen International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $35,563.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 328,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,193,152.48. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,890 shares of company stock worth $2,165,305.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nexxen International by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nexxen International by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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