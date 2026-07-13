Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) CFO Sells $35,563.15 in Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 3,655 shares of Nexxen International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $35,563.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 328,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,193,152.48. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Sagi Niri sold 199 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,898.46.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 49,826 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $475,340.04.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $56,450.79.

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $112,420.56.

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Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,304. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $566.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. Nexxen International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nexxen International

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nexxen International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexxen International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexxen International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company's stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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