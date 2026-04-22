NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.94 and last traded at C$20.77, with a volume of 37231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$22.43.

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NFI Group Stock Up 3.2%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.07.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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