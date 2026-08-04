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NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
NI logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $15.20. NI shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 26,418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NODK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NI in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NI presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NODK

NI Stock Up 2.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 0.35.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NI by 158.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NI by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NI by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in NI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company's stock.

NI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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