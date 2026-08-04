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Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Niagen Bioscience logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Niagen Bioscience met earnings expectations, reporting quarterly EPS of $0.01, in line with the consensus estimate. The company posted a 14.29% net margin and a 22.68% return on equity.
  • NAGE shares traded at $3.47, near the company’s 52-week low of $3.12 and well below its 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $276 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50, despite some hold ratings and a reduced price target from Canaccord Genuity. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 1,028,252 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,671. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Niagen Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAGE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Niagen Bioscience by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,342 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Niagen Bioscience by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,106 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niagen Bioscience by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAGE shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital raised Niagen Bioscience to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Niagen Bioscience from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAGE

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company's patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

See Also

Earnings History for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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