NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.730-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.3 million. NiCE also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.060-11.260 EPS.

Get NiCE alerts: Sign Up

NiCE Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NICE opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. NiCE has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $782.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $766.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.060-11.260 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in NiCE by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiCE by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NiCE by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NiCE by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NiCE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiCE wasn't on the list.

While NiCE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here