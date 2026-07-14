Nick Keher Acquires 123 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £148.83.

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Nick Keher purchased 121 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nick Keher acquired 134 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £151.42.

On Monday, May 11th, Nick Keher bought 22,018 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £24,880.34.

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

ONT traded up GBX 1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,752,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,396. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONT. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 153 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 212.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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