Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Announces Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.74 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

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Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.50. 139,147 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $111.21 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $495,754.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,970.28. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,992,022. Insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,724 shares of the company's stock worth $55,643,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 84,708 shares of the company's stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,920 shares of the company's stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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