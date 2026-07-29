Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $58,810.32 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 342 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $58,810.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,724,204.48. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric James Witczak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Eric James Witczak sold 1,215 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $203,986.35.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.2%

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.16. 198,563 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 21.77%.The business had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Nicolet Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 151.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NIC. Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $194.00 price target on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nicolet Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nicolet Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Nicolet Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here