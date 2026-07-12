Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Nintendo alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nintendo

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 2,741,499 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,204. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nintendo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nintendo wasn't on the list.

While Nintendo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here