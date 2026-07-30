Nintendo (NTDOY) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $2.7257 billion for the quarter. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.429-0.429 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Nintendo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nintendo stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Nintendo were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo's business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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