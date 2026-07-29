NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.7450. Approximately 33,864,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 38,663,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

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Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chinese authorities signaled an acceleration of support for the smart connected EV industry. The policy direction could benefit NIO through stronger industry demand, technology development and a more supportive regulatory environment. Nio Stock is Pushing Higher Today: What's Going On?

Chinese authorities signaled an acceleration of support for the smart connected EV industry. The policy direction could benefit NIO through stronger industry demand, technology development and a more supportive regulatory environment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded NIO from “hold” to “strong buy,” while raising its EPS forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2027 to $0.04 from $0.02 and for the second quarter of 2028 to $0.07 from $0.05. These revisions suggest improving longer-term earnings expectations, although they remain forecasts rather than results. Zacks Research upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded NIO from “hold” to “strong buy,” while raising its EPS forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2027 to $0.04 from $0.02 and for the second quarter of 2028 to $0.07 from $0.05. These revisions suggest improving longer-term earnings expectations, although they remain forecasts rather than results. Positive Sentiment: NIO’s investment in approximately 18.24 million shares of Chinese memory-chip maker CXMT reportedly generated more than $100 million in paper gains on the first trading day. The position is subject to an 18-month lockup, so the gain does not immediately provide cash or operating earnings. NIO CEO CXMT Listing Dinner and Chip Investment

NIO’s investment in approximately 18.24 million shares of Chinese memory-chip maker CXMT reportedly generated more than $100 million in paper gains on the first trading day. The position is subject to an 18-month lockup, so the gain does not immediately provide cash or operating earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed: some coverage highlights a favorable average brokerage recommendation, while another report describes the consensus rating as “hold.” Investors should also consider that sell-side recommendations can be optimistic and do not guarantee improved performance. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO

Analyst sentiment is mixed: some coverage highlights a favorable average brokerage recommendation, while another report describes the consensus rating as “hold.” Investors should also consider that sell-side recommendations can be optimistic and do not guarantee improved performance. Neutral Sentiment: NIO has attracted increased attention from Zacks users, but the coverage provides no new operating results or fundamental catalyst by itself. NIO Attracting Investor Attention

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 17.4% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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