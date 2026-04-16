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Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading and price action: 200,640 shares traded mid-day (down 28% from 279,155 the previous session) and the stock last traded at $3.7050, a 0.9% decline from the prior close of $3.7250.
  • Earnings and valuation pressure: The company missed quarterly estimates with EPS of $0.08 vs. $0.09 and revenue of $16.73B vs. $17.13B, and it shows a negative P/E (-73.90) with a market cap of $19.86B and modest liquidity (current ratio 1.12, quick ratio 0.53; debt/equity 0.51).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 200,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session's volume of 279,155 shares.The stock last traded at $3.7050 and had previously closed at $3.7250.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 billion.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company's product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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