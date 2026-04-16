Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 200,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session's volume of 279,155 shares.The stock last traded at $3.7050 and had previously closed at $3.7250.

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Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 billion.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company's product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

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