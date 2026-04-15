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Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market (opened at $3.91 vs prior close $3.7250) but were last at $3.69 on light volume (2,858), trading down about 0.1%.
  • The company missed expectations, reporting EPS $0.08 vs $0.09 consensus and revenue $16.73B vs $17.13B, and it currently trades with a negative P/E of -74.40.
  • Nippon Steel trades below both its 50-day ($3.95) and 200-day ($4.11) simple moving averages and shows modest leverage (debt-to-equity 0.51) but weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio 0.53).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.7250, but opened at $3.91. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 2,858 shares traded.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.13 billion.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company's product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

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