NiSource (NI) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect NiSource to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.2132 billion for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. NiSource has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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