NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.78.

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NiSource Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. 390,156 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,606. NiSource has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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