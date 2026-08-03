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Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Nissan Motor logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Nissan raised or reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance at $0.07 EPS and $82.9 billion in revenue, above consensus estimates of a $1.62 loss per share and $76.4 billion in revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Zacks Research downgraded Nissan to “strong sell,” while the overall analyst rating is “Reduce,” based on one Hold and one Sell rating.
  • Nissan shares fell 0.5% to $4.22 in Monday trading, despite the company reporting quarterly EPS of $0.04, beating estimates by $0.18.
  • Interested in Nissan Motor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.9 billion-$82.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.4 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Nissan Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Stock Down 0.5%

NSANY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 162,282 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company's core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world's best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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