nLight (LASR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect nLight to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $78.5850 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. nLight's revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nLight to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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nLight Stock Down 6.7%

nLight stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. nLight has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $1,200,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,185,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,003,909.40. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO James Nias sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $73,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 97,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,613,461.79. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 391,038 shares of company stock worth $28,367,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nLight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nLight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,574 shares of the company's stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of nLight by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLight by 7,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLight by 45.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nLight from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nLight from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of nLight from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLight currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nLight

About nLight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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