NMI (NMIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $156.2580 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $183.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. NMI has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 208,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for NMI Holdings to $1.37 from $1.34, and slightly raised FY2028 estimates to $5.38, suggesting improved long-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research lifted its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for NMI Holdings to $1.37 from $1.34, and slightly raised FY2028 estimates to $5.38, suggesting improved long-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Zacks still sees NMI Holdings earning about $5.11 per share for the current full year, close to prior expectations and not a major deviation from consensus.

Despite the revisions, Zacks still sees NMI Holdings earning about $5.11 per share for the current full year, close to prior expectations and not a major deviation from consensus. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered estimates for FY2026 and several 2027 periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2027, which can weigh on investor sentiment in the near term.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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