NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a 3.3% increase from NNN REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 115.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

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NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN REIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. 1,246,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.75 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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