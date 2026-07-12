NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.6538.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NNN REIT from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,507. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The business had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NNN REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. NNN REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 476,389 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 798.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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