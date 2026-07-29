NNN REIT (NNN) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5080 per share and revenue of $240.1880 million for the quarter. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.75 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect NNN REIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NNN REIT Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NNN opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NNN REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NNN REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NNN REIT from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NNN REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NNN REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.57.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NNN REIT by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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