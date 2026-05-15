NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.36 and traded as high as $44.19. NNN REIT shares last traded at $43.7450, with a volume of 1,680,777 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NNN REIT's payout ratio is presently 116.50%.

Insider Transactions at NNN REIT

In other news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $269,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 126,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,846.42. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 33,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $1,492,976.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 822,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,005,540.78. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 3,354.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1,266.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1,066.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

Further Reading

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