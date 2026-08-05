Noble Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for V2X

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of V2X in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Noble Financial has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for V2X's current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for V2X's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

VVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $102.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on V2X from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.90.

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V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.21. V2X has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.300 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in V2X by 79.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in V2X by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in V2X by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in V2X by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

V2X News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting V2X this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Air Force contract: V2X won a potential $500 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide logistics support for the Air Force’s C-12 aircraft fleet. The award strengthens backlog visibility and reinforces the company’s execution record. V2X Awarded $500 Million U.S. Air Force C-12 Sustainment Contract

V2X won a potential $500 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide logistics support for the Air Force’s C-12 aircraft fleet. The award strengthens backlog visibility and reinforces the company’s execution record. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Second-quarter revenue rose 16.5% year over year to $1.26 billion, exceeding the $1.21 billion consensus. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 also topped expectations of approximately $1.44-$1.45 and increased from $1.33 a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose 22% to $51.6 million. V2X Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 16.5% year over year to $1.26 billion, exceeding the $1.21 billion consensus. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 also topped expectations of approximately $1.44-$1.45 and increased from $1.33 a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose 22% to $51.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Management raised its 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance. The new EPS range is $5.90-$6.30, while revenue guidance is $4.9-$5.0 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth.

Management raised its 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance. The new EPS range is $5.90-$6.30, while revenue guidance is $4.9-$5.0 billion, supporting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst targets: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $90 from $80, while Robert W. Baird set a $94 target. These targets imply additional upside, although both firms remain neutral or equal weight on the shares.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $90 from $80, while Robert W. Baird set a $94 target. These targets imply additional upside, although both firms remain neutral or equal weight on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Potential acquisitions: V2X is reportedly pursuing acquisitions, which could expand its capabilities and growth opportunities but may also increase integration and financing risk. V2X Pursuing Acquisitions

V2X is reportedly pursuing acquisitions, which could expand its capabilities and growth opportunities but may also increase integration and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Limited guidance upside and valuation concerns: The midpoint of the new EPS range is approximately $6.10, only slightly above the roughly $6.09 consensus. With shares trading at about 28 times earnings and near their 50-day average, investors may have viewed the outlook as insufficiently aggressive despite the quarterly beat.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

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