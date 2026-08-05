Noble Financial Has Strong Forecast for CDRO FY2026 Earnings

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO - Free Report) - Noble Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg's current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDRO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of CDRO opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Codere Online Luxembourg news, Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 14,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $143,331.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,274.44. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock worth $176,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 312,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

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