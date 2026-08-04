Noble Financial Issues Positive Estimate for CDRO Earnings

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg's current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDRO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Codere Online Luxembourg from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

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Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 312,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Codere Online Luxembourg news, Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 14,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $143,331.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,274.44. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock worth $176,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

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