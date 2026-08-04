Noble Financial Weighs in on DLH's Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Free Report) - Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of DLH in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Noble Financial has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DLH's current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for DLH's FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DLH currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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DLH Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. DLH has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DLH by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at DLH

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 68,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $377,008.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,051,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,285,659. This trade represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 177,241 shares of company stock valued at $954,947. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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