Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.6260. 375,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,821,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Get Noble alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Noble from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on Noble from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Noble from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Noble from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NE

Noble Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Noble (NYSE:NE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Noble had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Corporation PLC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Noble's payout ratio is presently 215.05%.

Insider Transactions at Noble

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,993.86. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eifler sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $2,275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,193,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,331,112.28. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,049,266 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Noble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble by 819.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Noble by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,140,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble NYSE: NE is an offshore drilling company that provides drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The firm operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units and delivers contract drilling solutions for exploration and production activities. Its core business centers on executing drilling programs for upstream energy companies across a range of water depths and operating environments.

Products and services include the operation and management of offshore drilling rigs — such as drillships, semisubmersibles and jackups — along with associated technical, engineering and project management services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Noble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Noble wasn't on the list.

While Noble currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here