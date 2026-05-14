Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.4520. Approximately 135,100,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,634,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Get Nokia alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Santander upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Danske lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Nokia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Nokia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nokia by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 663,654 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 611,721 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 73,014 shares of the technology company's stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the technology company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nokia by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,068 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here