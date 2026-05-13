Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 11.7% - Here's Why

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.7060. Approximately 145,943,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 66,716,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

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Nokia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nokia launched new agentic AI capabilities for home and broadband networks, embedding AI across its Altiplano, Corteca, and Broadband Easy platforms to automate troubleshooting, improve network operations, speed fiber rollouts, and reduce costs. This is the clearest near-term catalyst, as it suggests Nokia is gaining traction in the telecom AI upgrade cycle. Article Title

Nokia launched new agentic AI capabilities for home and broadband networks, embedding AI across its Altiplano, Corteca, and Broadband Easy platforms to automate troubleshooting, improve network operations, speed fiber rollouts, and reduce costs. This is the clearest near-term catalyst, as it suggests Nokia is gaining traction in the telecom AI upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reuters/Yahoo-style coverage noted that Nokia shares were already attracting buyers on the back of improving risk appetite and a strong upward trend near recent highs, with the new AI rollout helping sustain momentum. Article Title

Reuters/Yahoo-style coverage noted that Nokia shares were already attracting buyers on the back of improving risk appetite and a strong upward trend near recent highs, with the new AI rollout helping sustain momentum. Positive Sentiment: Nokia also named Emma Falck, a Siemens executive, as President of Mobile Infrastructure and a member of the Group Leadership Team. Investors may view this as a move to strengthen execution in a key division. Article Title

Nokia also named Emma Falck, a Siemens executive, as President of Mobile Infrastructure and a member of the Group Leadership Team. Investors may view this as a move to strengthen execution in a key division. Positive Sentiment: Nokia won a UK appeal that blocks Acer and Asus from pursuing London patent lawsuits over video streaming technology, reducing legal overhang and improving its leverage in global licensing disputes. Article Title

Nokia won a UK appeal that blocks Acer and Asus from pursuing London patent lawsuits over video streaming technology, reducing legal overhang and improving its leverage in global licensing disputes. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles debated whether Nokia remains undervalued and highlighted its AI-super-cycle potential, but these pieces are mostly commentary rather than fresh fundamental news. Article Title

Several analyst-style articles debated whether Nokia remains undervalued and highlighted its AI-super-cycle potential, but these pieces are mostly commentary rather than fresh fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Nokia is a buy, which may help sentiment, but this is opinion-based and not a direct business development. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Nokia is a buy, which may help sentiment, but this is opinion-based and not a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: A comparison piece argued that Corning’s AI-ready optical connectivity and platform revamp look more attractive than Nokia’s 5G-focused strategy, which could temper enthusiasm for NOK relative to peers. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Santander raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Danske downgraded Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Trading Up 11.7%

The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,926 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 2,136,545 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,910,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 35,010.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,871,000 after buying an additional 12,619,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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